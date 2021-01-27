The Boston Celtics will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 9-8 overall and 3-5 at home, while the Celtics are 10-6 overall and 5-4 on the road. Boston is favored by four-points in the latest Spurs vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Celtics vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Celtics spread: Spurs +4

Spurs vs. Celtics over-under: 223 points

Spurs vs. Celtics money line: Boston -175, San Antonio +155



Latest Odds: San Antonio Spurs +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio rolled past the Washington Wizards on Sunday, 121-101 Patty Mills picked up 21 points. Dejounte Murray had his first career triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Spurs have won three of their past five games. Monday's scheduled game vs. New Orleans was postponed due to health and safety protocols. It was the first postponement for San Antonio this season.

San Antonio used a 15-1 fourth quarter run to seal the win over the Wizards in its last outing. The Spurs had a 20-3 edge in fast-break points and totaled 27 assists. The Spurs split their two games with the Celtics last season. They lead the all-time series with Boston, 55-40.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston captured a comfortable 119-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points. Jayson Tatum returned after being out for five games due to health and safety protocols and finished with 24 points. Daniel Theis had 19 points along with three blocks, and Marcus Smart posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists in addition to five boards.

Boston has won seven of its past 10 games. Kemba Walker was rested on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back. He had played four consecutive games after missing the first 11 due to a knee injury. Brown is averaging 27.3 points per game and Tatum is averaging 26.6.

How to make Celtics vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Spurs spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.