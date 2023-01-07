The Boston Celtics (27-12) and the San Antonio Spurs (13-26) clash on Saturday evening. The Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a win in their last outing. On Jan. 5, Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks 124-95. Meanwhile, San Antonio halted its three-game skid, outlasting the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday. San Antonio has injury concerns surrounding its top two scorers with Devin Vassell (knee) out indefinitely and Keldon Johnson (hamstring) considered day-to-day.

Celtics vs. Spurs spread: Boston -14

Celtics vs. Spurs Over-Under: 234.5 points

Celtics vs. Spurs money line: Boston -1000, San Antonio +650

BOS: Celtics are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS win

SA: Spurs are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has an all-around and effective offensive attack. The Celtics roll into this contest ranked first in the NBA in scoring (118.7), ninth in field-goal percentage (47.8) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.2). Forward Jayson Tatum is one of the most effective and impactful players on the floor. The three-time All-Star is fifth in the NBA in scoring (30.7) with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

In Thursday's win, Tatum amassed a triple-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Guard Marcus Smart plays lights-out defense and brings some tenacity onto the floor. Smart can facilitate the offense while spacing the floor with a smooth jumper. The Oklahoma State product averages 11.2 points, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's scored at least 15 points in 11 games thus far.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Jakob Poeltl provides San Antonio with a two-way threat in the frontcourt. Poeltl is a superb defender near the rim due to his awareness and length. The Utah product owns a soft touch in the restricted area and has become a solid passer. Poeltl is averaging 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and shoots 64% from the field. In his previous game, he finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Guard Tre Jones is an excellent ball handler who owns a nice jumper from the perimeter. Jones scans the floor well and will deliver strikes to his teammates. The Duke product is fearless on both ends of the floor. Jones puts up 13.1 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. On Jan. 6, he logged 25 points, three assists and two steals.

