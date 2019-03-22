Celtics vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
San Antonio looks to continue its stellar stretch of play on Sunday against Boston
The San Antonio Spurs completely altered their roster last summer when they decided to cut ties with Kawhi Leonard and ship him to the Toronto Raptors. Despite Leonard being the cornerstone of the franchise, San Antonio has proved to be just fine without him as it continues to rise in the Western Conference standings. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge have formed a dynamic one-two punch and guard Derrick White has blossomed into a terrific point guard in the absence of Dejounte Murray.
On the other hand, the Boston Celtics were expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. However, they has certainly had very inconsistent stretches of play. Kyrie Irving made it clear that he plans to sit out multiple games before the regular season wraps up. Boston figures to be without Aron Baynes for a few games, so that's not the worst course of action for a team that's more than capable of making a deep postseason run.
How to watch Spurs at Celtics
- Date: Sunday, March 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- TV: NBATV
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Celtics -2.5
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Spurs: After a horrific month of January, DeMar DeRozan has really turned it on with the regular season coming down the home stretch. In nine games in March, DeRozan is averaging 21.4 points while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. If the Spurs are going to make some noise in the playoffs, DeRozan is definitely going to have to continue this high level of play and carry San Antonio from an offensive standpoint.
Celtics: From a Boston perspective, it's clear that this is a group that can beat any team around the NBA when they're at 100 percent. Irving has been the straw that stirs the drink and recently nearly led the Celtics to a fourth win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the season series. The Celtics obviously were forced to be without Irving in the postseason last year and still came just one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals. It's clear that anything is possible when the Boston star guard is on the floor.
Game prediction, pick
There's very few teams that have been as hot as the Spurs over the last month. This is going to be a dogfight, but San Antonio might be able to pull off the win with Boston playing on Saturday.
-
