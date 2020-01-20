Celtics vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Celtics vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Boston
Current Records: Phoenix 17-24; Boston 27-13
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Phoenix has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Suns prevailed over the New York Knicks 121-98 on Thursday. The oddsmakers were on the Suns' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 128-123 to the Milwaukee Bucks. SF Gordon Hayward wasn't much of a difference maker for Boston and finished with only seven points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 17-24 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 27-13. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Phoenix 85
- Dec 19, 2018 - Phoenix 111 vs. Boston 103
- Nov 08, 2018 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 109
- Mar 26, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 02, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 111
- Mar 24, 2017 - Boston 130 vs. Phoenix 120
- Mar 05, 2017 - Phoenix 109 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Phoenix 103
