East meets West as the Phoenix Suns (35-37) and the Boston Celtics (53-19) look to keep their hot streaks alive in an NBA showdown on Wednesday. Kevin Durant posted 38 points as the Suns battled for a 108-106 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, marking their fourth straight win. Meanwhile, the Celtics will hope to add to their six-game winning streak. Jayson Tatum (ankle) is doubtful to play after exiting a 113-95 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Tip-off from PHX Arena in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. Boston is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221. Boston is listed at -190 on the money line (risk $190 to win $100), while Phoenix is listed at +158 (risk $100 to win $158).

Celtics vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -4.5

Celtics vs. Suns over/under: 221 points

Celtics vs. Suns money line: Boston -190, Phoenix +158

BOS: The Celtics have covered the spread in three straight games

PHX: The Suns are on a six-game home winning streak

Celtics vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have covered the spread in each of their last three games, all of which have been on the road. They have also won three of their last four against the Suns including a sweep of the 2023-24 season series.

Phoenix is decent at handling the ball, but Boston will try to change that. The Celtics have forced 13.1 turnovers per night while drawing 17.9 fouls and are shooting nearly 80% from the free throw line. Derrick White is an impressive 83.8% from the charity stripe and could be a difference-maker on Wednesday night.

Why the Suns can cover

Durant has averaged 26.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24 career games against the Celtics. Phoenix will look to him to stay hot after he registered 38 points in 37 minutes with five assists and eight rebounds in Monday's win over Milwaukee. The Suns could also use another big game from Devin Booker, who posted 41 points against the Chicago Bulls last week and has averaged 26.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 14 career games against Boston.

The Suns have covered the spread in three of their last four games, all of which were home wins. They are also on a six-game home winning streak going back to March 4.

