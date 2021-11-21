Through 3 Quarters

The Boston Celtics are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Oklahoma City Thunder as Boston lead 89-74.

The Celtics have been led by point guard Dennis Schroder, who so far has 25 points and six assists along with four rebounds. Oklahoma City hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 13 points or fewer.

they have lost 80% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Boston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-9; Boston 8-8

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Celtics are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Boston's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday was close at halftime, but Boston turned on the heat in the second half with 70 points. Boston blew past Los Angeles 130-108. The oddsmakers were on Boston's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their small forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, falling 96-89. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Celtics were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in April as they fell 119-115 to OKC. Can Boston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 12 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Boston

Jaylen Brown: Out (Hamstring)

Robert Williams III: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City