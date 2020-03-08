Celtics vs. Thunder: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Celtics vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Boston
Current Records: Oklahoma City 39-24; Boston 42-20
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Dec. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 6 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Thunder will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
A well-balanced attack led Oklahoma City over the New York Knicks every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. OKC put the hurt on New York with a sharp 126-103 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 99-94 to the Utah Jazz. Point guard Marcus Smart (29 points) was the top scorer for Boston.
Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
OKC's win brought them up to 39-24 while the Celtics' defeat pulled them down to 42-20. The Thunder are 24-14 after wins this season, and Boston is 12-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 09, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Feb 03, 2019 - Boston 134 vs. Oklahoma City 129
- Oct 25, 2018 - Boston 101 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 20, 2018 - Boston 100 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Boston 101 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Boston 112
- Dec 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Boston 96
- Mar 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. Boston 109
- Nov 15, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. Oklahoma City 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS: March 8 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Irving 'soured' on Atkinson, per report
Atkinson also wasn't particularly eager about coaching Kyrie and Kevin Durant moving forward
-
Bulls vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bulls vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Harden posts dubious 'quadruple-double'
This is the right way to be a homer broadcaster
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles