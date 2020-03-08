Celtics vs. Thunder: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Boston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 39-24; Boston 42-20

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Dec. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 6 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Thunder will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

A well-balanced attack led Oklahoma City over the New York Knicks every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. OKC put the hurt on New York with a sharp 126-103 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 99-94 to the Utah Jazz. Point guard Marcus Smart (29 points) was the top scorer for Boston.

Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

OKC's win brought them up to 39-24 while the Celtics' defeat pulled them down to 42-20. The Thunder are 24-14 after wins this season, and Boston is 12-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma City.