Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Boston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-41; Boston 32-29

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at TD Garden. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Celtics as they lost 125-104 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Boston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Point guard Kemba Walker (20 points), shooting guard Jaylen Brown (20 points), and small forward Jayson Tatum (19 points) were the top scorers for Boston. That makes it five consecutive games in which Jayson Tatum has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 121-90, which was the final score in Oklahoma City's tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Thunder were down 93-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

This next matchup looks promising for the Celtics, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Oklahoma City.