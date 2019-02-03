Celtics vs. Thunder odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 29-14 run

Two of the NBA's hottest teams face off on Sunday when the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET. The Thunder have won seven straight and are in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference at 33-18, while the Celtics have taken eight of nine and are 33-19 and No. 4 in the East. The latest Thunder vs. Celtics odds have Boston favored by four points, while the Over-Under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 228. Boston edged OKC 101-95 back in October, but much has changed since then. With so many factors to be considered before locking in any Thunder vs. Celtics picks and NBA predictions for Sunday, you'll want to first see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game.

The Celtics have found their groove in the last few weeks. They've won eight of nine, with the victories by an average of 13 points and the lone loss by four vs. Golden State.

Depth has been a huge key. Eight Celtics average at least eight points per game, and they have the go-to star in PG Kyrie Irving (23.6 ppg). It's always been tough to go into Boston and get a win, and this season is no exception. The Celtics have won 12 of their last 13 home games by an average of 13.9 ppg. They've beaten OKC three straight times.

But just because Boston has home-court advantage doesn't mean it will be able to cover the Thunder vs. Celtics spread.

Stars like James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the NBA MVP conversions, but Russell Westbrook is having another historic season in OKC. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double at 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. He had 14 points, 14 assists and 12 boards Friday in a 118-102 victory at Miami for his fifth triple-double in a row. Paul George has stepped up his game, as well, averaging 27.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The Thunder's seven-game winning streak includes victories against the Bucks, 76ers and Blazers. OKC has covered its past four road games and four of its past five matchups with Boston. The Thunder are also 15-4 against the East this season, while the Celtics are 9-9 versus the West.

