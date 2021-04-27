The Boston Celtics will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 32-29 overall and 19-11 at home, while Oklahoma City is 20-41 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Celtics won the first meeting of the season on March 27, 111-94.

Boston is favored by 11 points in the latest Celtics vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Thunder vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Thunder spread: Celtics -11

Celtics vs. Thunder over-under: 216 points

Celtics vs. Thunder money line: Boston -800, OKC +550



What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston was easily handled by the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, 125-104. Kemba Walker (20 points), Jaylen Brown (20 points), and Jayson Tatum (19 points) were the top scorers for Boston. Walker (side) and Tatum (ankle) will not play on Tuesday. The Celtics have lost three of their last four games.

Boston has a half-game lead for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will play their next four games at home. Robert Williams III (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC was throttled by Philadelphia on Monday, 121-90. Oklahoma City was down 93-66 at the end of the third quarter. OKC trailed by as many as 37 points. The Thunder have lost 14 consecutive games. They have not won in April.

A loss on Tuesday would set the franchise record for a losing streak. The Thunder's current losing run is tied with the 2008-09 team for the longest in OKC history. Ty Jerome led Oklahoma City with 22 points on Monday. Tony Bradley (ankle) and Luguentz Dort (hip) did not play on Monday.

How to make Thunder vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Thunder spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.