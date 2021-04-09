Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Boston

Current Records: Minnesota 13-39; Boston 26-26

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 8-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Boston will play host again and welcome Minnesota to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics should still be riding high after a victory, while the Timberwolves will be looking to regain their footing.

Things were close when Boston and the New York Knicks clashed on Wednesday, but Boston ultimately edged out the opposition 101-99. Boston's shooting guard Jaylen Brown did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 141-137 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Minnesota were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 77-56 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards along with six assists. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 12 rebounds.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Boston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Minnesota's defeat took them down to 13-39 while Boston's win pulled them up to 26-26. Allowing an average of 117.21 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last nine games against Minnesota.