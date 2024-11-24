The Boston Celtics will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in a cross-conference clash between two franchises who made the conference finals or better a season ago. The Celtics are defending world champions and are off to a 13-3 start, while Minnesota was bounced in the Western Conference Finals by the Mavericks and is 8-7 on the season. The two teams split their season series in 2023-24, but the Timberwolves did cover the spread in both matchups.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Boston as the 8-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 221. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Timberwolves spread: Boston -8

Celtics vs. Timberwolves over/under: 221 points

Celtics vs. Timberwolves money line: Boston -341, Minnesota +267

Celtics vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off a 108-96 win over the Wizards on Friday. Jaylen Brown led the way with 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Celtics shot just 42.4% from the floor but won the turnover battle 20-12 and limited Washington to just 7-for-28 from the 3-point line.

Joe Mazzula's squad ranks second in the NBA in scoring (120.7 points per game) and third in offensive rating (121.3 points per 100 possessions). Boston has taken and made more 3-pointers than any team in the NBA this season but has limited opponents to just 34.1% from beyond the arc (fourth in the NBA). See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves restructured their roster this offseason when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. There have been some growing pains but Minnesota is still in the thick of the playoff hunt in the West with two road wins over Sacramento and a home win over Phoenix on the resume.

Tom Thibodeau's squad ranks top 11 in the NBA in offensive rating (114.6) and defensive rating (112.3) through 15 games. Plus, Minnesota has covered the spread in each of its last three head-to-head matchups with Boston. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.