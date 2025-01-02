The Boston Celtics (24-9) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-15) link up in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday. The Celtics have won two of their last three games. On New Year's Eve, Boston completely dominated the Toronto Raptors 125-71. Meanwhile, Minnesota had its three-game win streak put to an end. On Dec. 31, the Oklahoma City Thunder topped the Timberwolves 113-105. Jaylen Brown (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) are questionable for Boston.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minnesota is 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Timberwolves odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before locking in any Timberwolves vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 128-95 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Timberwolves:

Celtics vs. Timberwolves spread: Boston -3.5

Celtics vs. Timberwolves over/under: 219.5 points

Celtics vs. Timberwolves money line: Boston -172, Timberwolves +145

MIN: The Timberwolves are 13-19 against the spread this season

BOS: The Celtics are 13-20 against the spread this season

Celtics vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is the go-to scorer for the Celtics. Tatum is fourth in the NBA in points (28.3) with team-highs in rebounds (9.5) and assists (5.5). He also shoots 36% from beyond the arc. He had 23 points, eight rebounds and made four 3-pointers in his last game.

Guard Derrick White is a high-energy player who plays top-notch defense. He thrives off the ball as a scorer as well. This season, he logs 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. White knocks down 3.5 3-pointers per game this campaign. In the win over the Raptors, White had 16 points, four blocks and a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic ball handler and shot-creator for Minnesota. Edwards soars to the rim while owning a crisp jumper. Edwards is 11th in the NBA in scoring (24.8) with 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. On Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks, he had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Forward Julius Randle is a high-energy force in the frontcourt who creates his shot too. Randle averages 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. The Kentucky product has six double-doubles this season. In the Dec. 27 win over the Houston Rockets, Randle had 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

How to make Celtics vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 216 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Timberwolves on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.