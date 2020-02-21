Celtics vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from advanced model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 16-37 overall and 7-20 at home, while Boston is 38-16 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Celtics won eight of their last nine games before the All-Star break. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, lost 15 of 16 before the break. Boston is favored by seven-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics spread: Boston -7

Timberwolves vs. Celtics over-under: 226.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Celtics money line: Minnesota +228, Boston -298

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves had to take a 115-108 loss against the Charlotte Hornets last week. Minnesota was up 66-50 at the end of the first half, but couldn't hold on to the lead. D'Angelo Russell posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 assists along with six rebounds. Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez combined for 44 points and 18 rebounds.

Minnesota limps into Friday's contest giving up an average of 115.9 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NBA. The Timberwolves have also struggled mightily at home, covering the spread just once in their last 10 games on their home floor.

What you need to know about the Celtics

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Boston scored a 141-133 win over the Los Angeles Clippers last Thursday. It was another big night for Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine boards. For the season, Tatum is averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Friday's game will be the first of four road matchups for the Celtics to start their post-break schedule. They will play 12 of their next 18 games on the road. The Celtics have won three of their last four away games. However, point guard Kemba Walker will not play on Friday because of knee soreness.

