The Boston Celtics will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an interconference matchup on Wednesday. Boston is 28-8 overall and 17-0 at home, while Minnesota is 26-10 overall and 12-8 on the road. The Timberwolves defeated the Celtics, 114-109, in overtime at home on November 6 in their first meeting of the season.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Timberwolves over/under: 223.5 points

Celtics vs. Timberwolves money line: Celtics: -383, Timberwolves: +300

MIN: The Timberwolves are 8-4 ATS against the Eastern Conference

BOS: The Celtics are 11-6 ATS at home this season

What to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are coming off a 113-92 win over the Magic on Tuesday and are 2-1 entering the final game of their four-game road trip. Minnesota didn't have much time to celebrate that victory, however, with Wednesday being the second half of a back-to-back and needing to fly from the Southeast to the Northeast of the United States. This will be the Timberwolves' third game in a different state over the last four days after falling in Dallas, 115-108, on Sunday.

The duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are each having productive years to lead Minnesota. Edwards is averaging 26.2 points this season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, while Towns is averaging 21.7 points and 8.9 rebounds in his ninth NBA season since being drafted first in 2015. The Wolves (26-10) have the second-best record in the NBA, already defeated Boston once this season and could give Boston's undefeated home record its toughest challenge yet. The Timberwolves have the best scoring defense, allowing 107.2 points per game, with opponents shooting a league-low 44.4% from the field against them. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 28-8 this year. They are 17-0 at home with 10 of those victories coming by double-digits. They could challenge the 2016-17 Warriors' NBA record of 24 straight home victories to begin a season, so expect that to serve as additional motivation on Wednesday. Boston is coming off a last-second 133-131 loss to the Pacers on Monday, but the Celtics are 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Boston is the best rebounding team in the NBA, averaging a league-best 47.6 rebounds, including 36.3 defensive rebounds per game. The Celtics are holding their opponents to 45% shooting from the field, the third-lowest clip, and they are allowing just 110.7 ppg, also third-fewest in the league. Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season, including 38 points with 13 rebounds for his third-straight 30-point performance on Monday. Jaylen Brown had a season-high 40 points on Monday. However, Boston could be shorthanded on Wednesday as Jrue Holiday (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Al Horford (illness) are all listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

