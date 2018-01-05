Celtics vs. Timberwolves odds: Picks from advanced model on 51-24 NBA run
SportsLine simulated Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves game 10,000 times
The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics host the dangerous Minnesota Timberwolves for a Friday night game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Celtics are 3.5-point home favorites, down sharply from where it opened. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 206.
Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. It's on a blazing 51-24 streak picking NBA games against the spread. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.
One pick we'll give away: The model -- which simulates each game 10,000 times -- believes the teams will combine for their season average in points, putting the final well above 206. The Over is hitting in 63 percent of simulations, making it a top-rated pick.
It also has a strong pick against the spread for this game, saying you can bank on it over 50 percent of the time.
The model knows Boston had lost three of four and there was talk that its grip atop the Eastern Conference was shaky. But the Celtics (31-10) have since won four in a row, including victories over the 27-10 Rockets and 25-13 Cavaliers.
Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.4 points, 10 more than anyone else on the team. Fellow starters Jaylen Brown (14.4), Jayson Tatum (14.1) and Al Horford (13.6) average in double-figures and all contribute to the Celtics' top-ranked defense (98.2 ppg).
While Boston is on top of the East, Minnesota is emerging as a dark horse. The Wolves have won seven of nine and are in fourth place in the West at 24-15, just two games behind the Spurs for third.
They possess one of the most potent three-headed monsters in the league, led by Jimmy Butler (21.8 points per game), Karl-Anthony Towns (20.1 ppg, 11.5 rebounds per game) and Andrew Wiggins (17.7 ppg).
Boston gets up for big games, going 12-3-1 against the spread facing teams with a winning percentage over .550 (Minnesota is .615 at 24-15).
Can Towns and Butler lead the Wolves to another big win, or at least keep it within the spread, or will the Celtics win their fifth game in a row and cover a shrinking line? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of Timberwolves-Celtics you need to be all over, all from the model that's on a red-hot 51-24 run in NBA against the spread picks, and find out.
