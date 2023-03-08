A battle between a pair of playoff hopefuls is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is currently the second seed in the East with a 45-21 record while Portland is 31-34 and sits 12th in the West. Portland has won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups between these two franchises and has also won and covered in the last two games overall.

However, this is the first matchup of the season between the two teams, and the Celtics at still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston is favored by 10 points in the latest Celtics vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 230.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers spread: Celtics -10

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 230 points

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers money line: Boston -480, Portland +360

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a 118-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday where they shot just 41.6% from the floor without Jayson Tatum in the lineup. Jaylen Brown had a big night in the loss with 32 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and Malcolm Brogdon had a huge game off the bench with 24 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Tatum is not even listed on Wednesday's injury report, and his return to the lineup will be a huge boost for a Boston squad that has lost four of five. He's averaging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season and is playing a league-high 37.3 minutes per night. However, the Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams III (hamstring).

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland captured a 110-104 victory on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Monday and are one of three teams deadlocked at 31-34 for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Damian Lillard posted his second triple-double of the season in the win with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Lillard has been on an absolute tear over the last two months, averaging 37.8 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds over his last 26 games. With Anfernee Simons (knee) out and Jusuf Nurkic's status (calf) unknown for Wednesday, the Blazers will likely need another big performance from Lillard to keep them afloat in the crowded West.

