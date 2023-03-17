The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are 31-38 overall and 17-16 at home, while Boston is 48-22 overall and 22-13 on the road. These two squads have alternated wins and losses over their last five meetings, with Boston winning the last contest 115-93 on March 8.

Boston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230. Before entering any Celtics vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 64-33 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics spread: Trail Blazers +4.5

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics over/under: 230 points

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics money line: Portland +158, Boston -190

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

On Tuesday, Portland lost to the New York Knicks at home by a decisive 123-107 margin. The Blazers were up 33-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Portland enters Friday's matchup losers of four straight games, one short of tying its season high. The team is both prolific and efficient from beyond the arc as it ranks eighth in 3-pointers made and in 3-point percentage. But the Blazers also struggle to defend the perimeter, ranking 27th in 3-point percentage allowed in addition to 26th in field goal percentage allowed. Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Boston sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 104-102 victory. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 10 boards.

Boston has balance on both ends of the court, ranking fourth in both offensive rating and in defensive rating. However, the Celtics have slipped a bit in the second half of the season as while they had a scoring margin of +6.2 before the NBA All-Star break, it is just +1.0 since then. Jayson Tatum (hip) is questionable for Friday, while Robert Williams III (hamstring) is out.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread is hitting 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Celtics vs. Blazers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.