The Boston Celtics will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference matchup on Monday. Portland is 18-45 overall and 10-22 at home, while Boston is 49-14 overall and 20-11 on the road. The Celtics won both of their meetings last year and this is their first matchup of the season.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -9.5



Trail Blazers vs. Celtics over/under: 217 points

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics money line: Trail Blazers: +341, Celtics: -441

BOS: The Celtics are 7-2 ATS over their last nine games

POR: The Trail Blazers are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a 117-107 win over the Suns on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Cavaliers and Nuggets during their road trip. Boston plays in the front end of a back-to-back on Monday with a matchup against the Jazz on Tuesday, and you'll want to keep an eye on the Monday injury report for this matchup. Boston's five leading scorers are on the injury report, highlighted by Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (pelvis) questionable. Jrue Holiday (knee) and Derrick White (hand) are also both questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) is out.

There are dominant victories and then there are some of the wins Boston had put together over the last 30 days. The Celtics had a 52-point victory (140-88) against the Warriors on March 3 and a 50-point victory (136-86) against the Nets on Feb. 14. The Celtics rank in the top five in scoring both offensively (120.7 points per game) and defensively (109.8 ppg) with the best scoring margin (10.9 ppg) in the NBA. The Celtics have held opponents to the second-lowest shooting percentage (44.9%) and the second-lowest 3-point percentage (34.6%) in the league. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are coming off a 128-118 win over the Raptors on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. Portland had back-to-back wins over the Grizzlies on March 1 and March 2 but lost 12 straight against all other teams before the victory over Toronto. Deandre Ayton was a dominant force with 30 points and 19 rebounds, while Anfernee Simons added 23 points and seven assists on Saturday.

Dalano Banton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has played a huge role for Portland since being acquired from the Celtics. The 6-foot-8 guard had 25 points on Saturday after scoring 30 points on Friday. He's scored double-digit points in six straight games after barely playing in his first two seasons in Toronto and to begin this year with Boston. Portland has scored at least 120 points in two of its last three games, and with a potentially banged-up Celtics lineup, the Blazers could have enough offense to cover the number. Portland has its own lengthy injury report as Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) are out, while Jerami Grant (hamstring) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

