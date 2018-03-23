Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

In the second game of Friday night's NBA TV doubleheader, the Boston Celtics will make the long journey out west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics enter the contest in second place in the Eastern Conference at 48-23 on the season. As for the Trail Blazers, they occupy third in the Western Conference with a 44-27 record.

This is the second and final meeting of the season between these two teams. Al Horford secured a victory for the Celtics in the first contest by hitting a buzzer-beating fadeaway. The Celtics won their last time out, while the Trail Blazers are coming off a loss on Tuesday night that snapped their 13-game winning streak.

How to watch Celtics at Trail Blazers



Date: Friday, March 23



Friday, March 23 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon



Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: FUBO TV

FUBO TV Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Analysis

On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics won the first game of a national TV doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a last-second 3 by Marcus Morris. In the following game, the Portland Trail Blazers saw their 13-game winning streak snapped by the Houston Rockets in a thrilling contest. Now, just a few days later, the two teams will be playing each other in the second game of a national TV doubleheader.

The Celtics, of course, will be without a number of key players, as Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are all out. And though that might make it seem like the Blazers should come away with an easy victory, don't be so sure. Brad Stevens' bunch has somehow managed to keep things mostly together despite missing so many key pieces, and it won't be all that easy to run them out of the gym.

But Damian Lillard and Co. should have plenty of motivation to do just that as they head into this contest. For one, they lost the first meeting to the Celtics on a buzzer beater by Al Horford. And on top of that, they're coming off their first loss in 14 games, and should be eager to start a new winning streak. Furthermore, they're still only a few games ahead of the pack that's chasing them for third place in the West, and will want to hold them off to secure home-court advantage in the first round.