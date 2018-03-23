Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Two of the league's best teams square off in Portland
In the second game of Friday night's NBA TV doubleheader, the Boston Celtics will make the long journey out west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics enter the contest in second place in the Eastern Conference at 48-23 on the season. As for the Trail Blazers, they occupy third in the Western Conference with a 44-27 record.
This is the second and final meeting of the season between these two teams. Al Horford secured a victory for the Celtics in the first contest by hitting a buzzer-beating fadeaway. The Celtics won their last time out, while the Trail Blazers are coming off a loss on Tuesday night that snapped their 13-game winning streak.
How to watch Celtics at Trail Blazers
- Date: Friday, March 23
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: FUBO TV
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics won the first game of a national TV doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a last-second 3 by Marcus Morris. In the following game, the Portland Trail Blazers saw their 13-game winning streak snapped by the Houston Rockets in a thrilling contest. Now, just a few days later, the two teams will be playing each other in the second game of a national TV doubleheader.
The Celtics, of course, will be without a number of key players, as Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are all out. And though that might make it seem like the Blazers should come away with an easy victory, don't be so sure. Brad Stevens' bunch has somehow managed to keep things mostly together despite missing so many key pieces, and it won't be all that easy to run them out of the gym.
But Damian Lillard and Co. should have plenty of motivation to do just that as they head into this contest. For one, they lost the first meeting to the Celtics on a buzzer beater by Al Horford. And on top of that, they're coming off their first loss in 14 games, and should be eager to start a new winning streak. Furthermore, they're still only a few games ahead of the pack that's chasing them for third place in the West, and will want to hold them off to secure home-court advantage in the first round.
-
Kings game delayed due to protests
Protesters surrounded the Golden 1 Center, preventing many fans from getting in
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Simmons on top
It almost seems unfair for either Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell to walk away from the season...
-
Kings owner addresses crowd amid protest
The start of the Kings-Hawks game was delayed as people protested an officer shooting Stephon...
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Wizards
Denver, currently sitting in ninth place in the West, is in must-win mode
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
-
Eight key stats from Hornets' huge win
It was a loss of epic proportions on Thursday, and there were some mind-boggling stats along...