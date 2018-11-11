Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

We'll see an interesting matchup on Sunday night when the Boston Celtics continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

The Celtics enter the game off a tough loss to the Jazz on Friday night that dropped them to just 7-5 on the season, as they've struggled to incorporate all their talented players. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have won three in a row, and sit in second place in the West at 9-3.

How to watch Celtics at Trail Blazers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Sunday, Nov. 11 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Trail Blazers -2.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Celtics: It's been a strange start to the season for the Celtics, who have looked excellent at times, and barely competent at others. It was expected that there would be some hitches as they reincorporated Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving along with their other talented players, but it's a bit surprising just how much they've struggled at times. Still, they have as much talent as anyone in the league, and their defense is still among the best. They'll also get Kyrie Irving back for this game, which should be a big boost.

Trail Blazers: While the Celtics may be dealing with some early-season struggles, the Blazers have looked fantastic. They're 9-3, which has them in second place in the West and tied for the third-best record in the league. Their backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum has been as impressive as always, but Evan Turner also deserves some credit for turning in a really nice first three weeks or so.

Game prediction, pick

This is a tough one, because as bad as the Celtics have been at times, they're still supremely talented and have a player in Kyrie Irving who's capable of winning games by himself. But due to their inconsistency, the fact that they're on a long road trip and facing a very strong team, I'm taking the Trail Blazers, who are great at home.