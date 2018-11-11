Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Celtics will continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to Portland
We'll see an interesting matchup on Sunday night when the Boston Celtics continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.
The Celtics enter the game off a tough loss to the Jazz on Friday night that dropped them to just 7-5 on the season, as they've struggled to incorporate all their talented players. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have won three in a row, and sit in second place in the West at 9-3.
How to watch Celtics at Trail Blazers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Trail Blazers -2.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Celtics: It's been a strange start to the season for the Celtics, who have looked excellent at times, and barely competent at others. It was expected that there would be some hitches as they reincorporated Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving along with their other talented players, but it's a bit surprising just how much they've struggled at times. Still, they have as much talent as anyone in the league, and their defense is still among the best. They'll also get Kyrie Irving back for this game, which should be a big boost.
Trail Blazers: While the Celtics may be dealing with some early-season struggles, the Blazers have looked fantastic. They're 9-3, which has them in second place in the West and tied for the third-best record in the league. Their backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum has been as impressive as always, but Evan Turner also deserves some credit for turning in a really nice first three weeks or so.
Game prediction, pick
This is a tough one, because as bad as the Celtics have been at times, they're still supremely talented and have a player in Kyrie Irving who's capable of winning games by himself. But due to their inconsistency, the fact that they're on a long road trip and facing a very strong team, I'm taking the Trail Blazers, who are great at home.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Pacers at Rockets
The Pacers and Rockets square off for the second time in less than a week
-
Embiid, Simmons optimistic about Butler
The Sixers young stars are excited about the team's new addition
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 11: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Shorthanded Warriors take on Nets
A Texas-sized battle highlights Saturday's 10-game slate
-
Report: Rockets, Anthony discussing role
Anthony sat out the team's game Saturday night against the Spurs with an illness
-
Bucks, Clippers honor shooting victims
The shirts said 'Enough' on the front, and listed the victims on the back