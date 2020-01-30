Celtics vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Boston

Current Records: Golden State 10-38; Boston 31-15

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 114.25 points per contest before their contest tonight. They are on the road again tonight and play against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston will need to watch out since the Warriors have now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.

Golden State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 115-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points, seven dimes and five rebounds, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Boston was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, winning 109-101. It was another big night for small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds.

Golden State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 23-24-1 against the spread.

Boston's victory lifted them to 31-15 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 10-38. We'll see if Boston can repeat their recent success or if Golden State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Boston have won five out of their last nine games against Golden State.