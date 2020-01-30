Celtics vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Boston
Current Records: Golden State 10-38; Boston 31-15
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 114.25 points per contest before their contest tonight. They are on the road again tonight and play against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston will need to watch out since the Warriors have now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.
Golden State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 115-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points, seven dimes and five rebounds, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Boston was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, winning 109-101. It was another big night for small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds.
Golden State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 23-24-1 against the spread.
Boston's victory lifted them to 31-15 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 10-38. We'll see if Boston can repeat their recent success or if Golden State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won five out of their last nine games against Golden State.
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119
