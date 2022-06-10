Who's Playing

Golden State @ Boston

Current Records: Golden State 1-2; Boston 2-1

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET June 10 at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Celtics are hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against the Warriors on Wednesday, taking their game 116-100. Boston's shooting guard Jaylen Brown was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points and five assists along with nine boards.

Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Golden State.