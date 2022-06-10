Who's Playing
Golden State @ Boston
Current Records: Golden State 1-2; Boston 2-1
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET June 10 at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Celtics are hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against the Warriors on Wednesday, taking their game 116-100. Boston's shooting guard Jaylen Brown was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points and five assists along with nine boards.
Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Golden State.
- Jun 08, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Golden State 100
- Jun 05, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 88
- Jun 02, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119