Who's Playing

Golden State @ Boston

Current Records: Golden State 3-2; Boston 2-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 16 at TD Garden. The Warriors should still be feeling good after a win, while Boston will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Dubs are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against the Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday. Golden State's small forward Andrew Wiggins was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite the Dubs winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Boston as a four-point favorite. The Warriors are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Dubs' win brought them up to 3-2 while Boston's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-3. Golden State is 45-22 after wins this year, and Boston is 27-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Golden State.