Who's Playing
Golden State @ Boston
Current Records: Golden State 3-2; Boston 2-3
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 16 at TD Garden. The Warriors should still be feeling good after a win, while Boston will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Dubs are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against the Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday. Golden State's small forward Andrew Wiggins was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Despite the Dubs winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Boston as a four-point favorite. The Warriors are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Dubs' win brought them up to 3-2 while Boston's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-3. Golden State is 45-22 after wins this year, and Boston is 27-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Golden State.
- Jun 13, 2022 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 94
- Jun 10, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 97
- Jun 08, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Golden State 100
- Jun 05, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 88
- Jun 02, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119