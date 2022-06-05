With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Draymond Green isn't the only one who's a bit dubious of Boston's shooting. The Celtics made 13 of their 23 wide-open looks from deep in Game 1. That's a reasonable single-game variance number, but it's hardly sustainable. In a somewhat more typical Game 2, a desperate Warriors team playing at home has the advantage. Golden State has never trailed 2-0 in a series with Steve Kerr as its coach. While Boston proved quite a bit in Game 1 and should be favored in the series, I don't expect that streak to be broken now. The pick: Warriors -4

Boston wasn't the only team to shoot above its means in Game 1. Golden State made 19 3-pointers of its own. Boston made a number of key adjustments to help limit those shots as the game progressed. As many teams have learned over the year, you simply cannot play drop-coverage against Stephen Curry. Golden State's adjustments will be subtler, but they will be there in Game 2. If we see some Gary Payton II, the Warriors will not only be adding one of the NBA's best defenders, but also an inconsistent shooter with an elbow injury. That should make for a defensive-oriented game. The pick: Under 215

The Celtics tried to turned Jayson Tatum into a passer in Game 1. They ultimately succeeded. He dished out 13 assists and the Celtics won by double digits. Even if they change nothing defensively, the odds of him shooting 17.6 percent from the field in Game 2 are minimal. More likely, the Warriors balance their defense out a bit to limit Boston's shooting. Tatum would be a beneficiary. The pick: Tatum over 26.5 points

I've been playing Kevon Looney rebounding props quite a bit lately. I think this is when the gravy train ends. Boston's defense really limited Golden State offensively in lineups with two big men, and if Payton can play any minutes in Game 2, the Warriors will already be devoting minutes to a perimeter player who struggles from deep. Looney should rebound well in the minutes he plays, but I'd expect him to play fewer as the Warriors hope to juice their offense with as many Green-at-center minutes as possible. The pick: Looney under 8.5 rebounds

Robert Williams III didn't block a shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. This was rather eventful considering he'd blocked at least two in his previous eight playoff games. Fortunately, the Celtics got three days of rest after dispatching the Heat, and that seems to have done Williams well. He blocked four shots in Game 1, and while he's listed as questionable for Game 2, he certainly looked spry enough to play in Boston's debut victory. He'll likely be on the injury report for the rest of this series, but if he takes the floor, the odds heavily suggest he'll block multiple shots. The pick: Williams over 1.5 blocks