For the first time in more than a decade, the Boston Celtics host a game in the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. The Celtics welcome the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden for Game 1, with the series tied at 1-1. Golden State won in convincing fashion in Game 2, avenging a series-opening loss to the Celtics in San Francisco. Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for the Celtics. Andre Iguodala (knee), Gary Payton II (elbow), and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) are listed as questionable for the Warriors.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds.

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Boston -3.5

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 212.5 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Boston -160, Golden State +140

BOS: The Celtics are 13-7 against the spread in playoff games

GS: The Warriors are 10-8 against the spread in playoff games

Why the Warriors can cover



Through two games, the Warriors have had the best player in the series in Stephen Curry. In addition to bending Boston's defense to the brink with his gravity, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and shooting 46 percent from 3-point distance in the series. That comes on the heels of a regular season in which he led the NBA in 3-pointers (285) and averaged 25.5 points per game on strong efficiency. With Curry at the helm, the Warriors have the best offensive efficiency numbers in the NBA playoffs, scoring 115.7 points per 100 possessions, and Golden State is converting 41.5 percent of 3-point attempts against the Celtics.

The Warriors are also above-average on the offensive glass in the playoffs, and Golden State is averaging 1.91 assists for every turnover. The Warriors have a 59.7 percent true shooting mark as a team, and Golden State is assisting on 66.5 percent of field goals after leading the league in assist rate during the 82-game regular season. With that offense and a top-three defense in the league, Golden State is impressive on the whole, and the Warriors have a penchant for stealing road games in the playoffs.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has strengths on both ends of the floor to take solace in at this stage. The Celtics are shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range in the series, and Boston has excellent offensive numbers in the postseason. Boston is averaging 24.7 assists per game, assisting on 66.7 percent of field goals, generating 23.5 free throw attempts per game, and converting 80.9 percent of free throw attempts in the playoffs. The Celtics also have a robust 58.0 percent true shooting mark, and Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

On the other end, the Celtics led the NBA in defensive efficiency in 2021-22, and Boston is yielding only 105.9 points per 100 possessions to playoff opponents. That comes with elite marks in assist prevention (20.5 per game), field goal percentage allowed (43.4 percent), 3-point percentage allowed (32.9 percent) and blocked shots (6.4 per game). Boston also led the league in every shooting category on defense this season, and Ime Udoka's team has few blemishes in stopping opponents with versatility and physicality.

How to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

