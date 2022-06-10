TD Garden hosts Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday evening in Boston. The Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics, with the Celtics leading the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin. Boston won Game 3 on Wednesday and can take complete control of the series with another home victory. Stephen Curry (foot) is listed as probable for the Warriors, with Andre Iguodala (knee) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) listed as questionable. Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for the Celtics.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the four-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214 in the latest Celtics vs. Warriors odds.

Over the past 36 NBA picks, Cimini is 23-13, returning almost $900 to $100 players. He is also on an amazing 39-17-1 run with his last 57 against-the-spread picks involving the Celtics, returning almost $1,800 to $100 players.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Boston -4

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 214 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Boston -170, Golden State +145

BOS: The Celtics are 14-7 against the spread in playoff games

GS: The Warriors are 10-9 against the spread in playoff games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State's offense is dynamic and effective. The Warriors are scoring more than 1.15 points per possession in the playoffs, averaging 27.6 assists per game and producing an assist on 66.2 percent of field goals. Golden State is an above-average offensive rebounding team, grabbing 27.9 percent of missed shots, and the Warriors have a 59.7 percent true shooting mark. The Warriors are shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs, and Golden State is converting 40.2 percent of long-range attempts in the NBA Finals 2022.

The Warriors are averaging 13.7 fast-break points per game in the series, and Golden State is using 10.0 steals per game to jumpstart an impressive mark of 20.7 points per game off turnovers. The Warriors are holding the Celtics to only 47.5 percent shooting inside the 3-point arc, and Golden State has the best player in the series in Curry. He is averaging 31.3 points per game in the series, bending the defense at every turn, and Curry is shooting 48.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc against Boston.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense is fantastic, but the Celtics are also playing quite well on offense against the Warriors. Boston is scoring 113.3 points per 100 possessions through three games, and the Celtics are shooting a blistering 43.4 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics are also moving the ball at a high level, averaging 28.3 assists per game and 1.93 assists for every turnover. Boston is generating an assist on a whopping 73.3 percent of field goals in the series, and the Celtics are also grabbing 31.0 percent of available offensive rebounds.

Boston is dominating the glass overall, snatching 73.9 percent of available defensive rebounds, and the Celtics are blocking 6.7 shots per game in the NBA Finals. The Celtics are holding the Warriors to only 30.7 points in the paint per game and, in the entire postseason, Boston is holding opponents to 43.5 percent shooting, 32.3 percent from 3-point range, 20.5 assists per game and 1.059 points per possession.

How to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

For Game 4 of the NBA Finals 2022, Cimini is leaning under on the point total.

So who wins Celtics vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that has crushed his NBA picks, and find out.