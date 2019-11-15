Celtics vs. Warriors odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from simulation on 6-2 run

D'Angelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors will host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Friday. Both teams are pretty banged-up at the moment. The Warriors are missing Stephen Curry (hand), Klay Thompson (knee), Kevon Looney (hamstring), and Damion Lee (hand). Boston will be without Gordon Hayward (hand), while Daniel Theis (finger) and Robert Williams (ankle) both missed Boston's last game and are listed as questionable on Friday. Despite numerous injuries this season, Boston still boasts an NBA-best 9-1 record. Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Chase Center. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 7.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Celtics vs. Warriors odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks.

The model is leaning under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick, saying one side cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model is well aware that the Warriors have been every bit as bad as their 2-10 record indicates. They've lost their last two games by a combined 40 points, and their -10.8 average point differential is the worst in the league. Meanwhile, Boston is second in the NBA with a +9.1 point differential. Golden State ranks last in the NBA in defensive efficiency by a wide margin, allowing at least 120 points in every game but one this season.

The Warriors have no answer for Walker defensively, and a resurgent Jaylen Brown should get whatever he wants against Golden State's soft interior defense. Brown's confidence is at an all-time high, and it has helped him to average 26 points, eight rebounds, and three assists over the past week. He and Marcus Smart will combine to give Russell problems defensively, and Brown should continue to find success on the offensive end in this matchup.

Just because Boston has looked unstoppable lately, doesn't mean it will cover the Celtics vs. Warriors spread on the road, however.

The model is also well aware that Sportsbooks regularly overvalued the Celtics last year. Boston covered the spread in just 48.3 percent of their games, and that number dropped to just 40 percent when playing as a road favorite. They've been better to start this season, but they've also played one of the softest schedules in the NBA. Based on what we've seen in the past, it's possible that Sportsbooks are again overvaluing the Celtics, which would help explain why the spread has moved towards Golden State since it opened.

With the Warriors missing several key pieces, Russell has picked up the slack over the past few games. Since returning from his own injury, Russell is averaging 34 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, while shooting 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point territory. Two of those four games came against the Jazz and Lakers, who rank first and second in the NBA in defensive efficiency. If those defenses can't figure D-Lo out, Boston's 13th-ranked defense isn't likely to.

The model predicts which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.