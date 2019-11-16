Celtics vs. Warriors score: Boston holds off pesky Golden State squad for 10th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The outcome was pretty much what we expected, but the way we got there was a slight surprise. The Boston Celtics pulled out a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday night after falling behind by double-digits early in the game. Eventually talent took over and the Celtics used a late fourth-quarter run to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Jayson Tatum was the Celtics' leading scorer with 24 points and hit some key baskets late in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win. Alec Burks led the Warriors with 20 points off the bench in the loss, while Eric Paschall added 16 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Draymond Green posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Here are a few takeaways from the game.

Steady Celtics

Against an undermanned Warriors squad, the Celtics started off the game horribly, going ice-cold on offense and looking lethargic on defense. Kemba Walker didn't score his first points until late in the second quarter, yet the team stayed the course, riding their young horses Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart until Walker could finally get it going. They never wavered or panicked despite being down by as many as 15 points early on and trailing late in the fourth quarter. Brad Stevens admitted before the game that the Celtics, despite their win streak, haven't been playing their best basketball lately, and that showed throughout the game. But they also showed their ability to stay the course when things weren't going well, a sign of maturity for one of the youngest teams in the NBA.

"For the most part I thought we never got rattled, which was really cool to be a part of," Walker said. "We never lost composure ... these guys just stay so composed. [Marcus] Smart was big-time in the huddles tonight."

Cold Kemba gets hot when it counts

Walker came into the game scorching hot from deep, shooting 44 percent on nearly 10 3-point attempts per game, but on Friday the new Celtics point guard started off 1-for-11 from the field, including 1-of-8 3-pointers. It wasn't necessarily the Warriors' defense either, as Walker appeared to get a lot of open looks, but it just wasn't his night on the offensive end. He finished the game 6-of-19 from the field and 3-for-12 from 3-point range, but hit some big shots in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play which cut the Warrior lead to two points, and a pull-up jumper to ice it with 19 seconds left in the game. Walker scored 14 of his 20 points in the final period.

"I thought I got great shots all night. I got to my spots. I got into a rhythm. It was just one of those nights where they weren't dropping," Walker said after the game. "But fourth quarter, like I said, it's just winning time."

Streaky D'Angelo exits with injury

Russell suffered a sprained right thumb during the game and did not return for the fourth quarter. Before that, however, he was incredibly inconsistent. When Russell has it going, he looks like the best offensive player in the world -- hitting impossible pull-up jumpers, threading the needle with precision assists. But boy can it go south quickly. Russell's Mr. Hyde is as ugly as any NBA All-Star's, as he suddenly transforms into a turnover machine, and those ill-advised shots elicit groans instead of cheers from the crowd as they clank off the iron. Due to injuries, Russell is the Warriors' primary offensive option, so if his injury keeps him out for an extended period, Golden State will once again be starving for scoring and playmaking.

Welcome back, Draymond

Green has been struggling to figure out just how to impact his team on the court this season. At times he looks frustrated, as he's used to playing with veterans with much higher basketball IQs. On Friday, however, he put his stamp on the game immediately, starting with leading the defensive intensity. He set the tone early and his young teammates followed, and Green did a great job picking his spots in terms of when to be a scorer and when to be a facilitator. Green's skill set isn't perfectly suited for a team like the current Warriors, so it's going to be a feeling-out process. His performance against the Celtics was a step in the right direction.