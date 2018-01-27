Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors



Date: Saturday, Jan. 27



Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



TV: ABC



Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Celtics have an opportunity in front of them to really make a statement for their season. Boston will have a chance to sweep the season series when the two meet up for the second time. Not many teams get that opportunity and even less of them have a serious chance at making the NBA Finals.

However, with Cleveland tail-spinning and Toronto unreliable, it's Boston that's emerging as the best potential threat to Golden State in the East. It's only the regular season, so it can only mean so much, but a season sweep would be a true statement to the NBA about their legitimacy.

Of course, beating the Warriors at Oracle is no simple task. The defending champs have battled some injuries this season, but they're still one of the scariest teams in the NBA at full strength. This should be a fun game for basketball fans everywhere as long as everyone on both sides is fully healthy going into it.