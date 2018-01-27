Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
Boston looks to make a statement by sweeping the season series against the defending NBA champs
How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Celtics have an opportunity in front of them to really make a statement for their season. Boston will have a chance to sweep the season series when the two meet up for the second time. Not many teams get that opportunity and even less of them have a serious chance at making the NBA Finals.
However, with Cleveland tail-spinning and Toronto unreliable, it's Boston that's emerging as the best potential threat to Golden State in the East. It's only the regular season, so it can only mean so much, but a season sweep would be a true statement to the NBA about their legitimacy.
Of course, beating the Warriors at Oracle is no simple task. The defending champs have battled some injuries this season, but they're still one of the scariest teams in the NBA at full strength. This should be a fun game for basketball fans everywhere as long as everyone on both sides is fully healthy going into it.
-
Pistons vs. Thunder odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Pistons-Thunder game 10,000 times
-
Cousins suffers Achilles' injury
Cousins will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury
-
Bell: Love an outcast in first Cavs year
Ex-Cavs exec Raja Bell recalls when Cleveland had a huge deal involving Kevin Love on the...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an action-packed NBA Friday
-
NBA Mock Draft: Young could go No. 1
It's not that far-fetched for Oklahoma's freshman to be the top pick in the NBA Draft
-
Jordan Brand set to release women's line
It's time for the men to be jealous of the women, and Spike Lee is the first in line