Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

What was supposed to be a shoo-in as the matchup in the 2019 NBA Finals will take place on a less grand stage on Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics will visit the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena for the first and only time in the regular season. The Celtics are on a real cold streak since the All-Star break, having lost five of their past six games. They're currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference just a year after they clinched the No. 2 seed without Kyrie Irving towards the end of last season.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are coming off of a 2-2 Eastern Conference road trip which saw them suffer two tough losses in back-to-back nights against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

Both the Warriors and Celtics met earlier in the season with Golden State prevailing 115-111 over Boston on Jan. 26.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's marquee matchup.

How to watch Celtics at Warriors



Date: Tuesday, March 5

Tuesday, March 5 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

fuboTV (try it free) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -7

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics have been an up-and-down squad all season long after being pegged as the Eastern Conference favorites entering the 2018-19 campaign. They've been far from being the best team in the East as they've looked like a second-tier squad all season long. However, despite that being the case, Warriors star Kevin Durant believes that this Celtics squad just needs time to gel before the postseason starts and that they'll be fine in the end. We'll see if he is correct soon enough.

Warriors: After starting out the season a little sluggish, the Warriors have bounced back in a major way since the debut of DeMarcus Cousins. Since Cousins' debut on Jan. 18 versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors are 13-5 and currently hold a 1 1/2 game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Game prediction, pick

The Celtics usually play the Warriors close, with each of the last three games being dictated by a margin of four points. However, the Celtics are traveling all the way across the country to play the defending NBA champions at a home arena where the Warriors have been dominant over the past few seasons.

It'll be close, but the Warriors will come out with the victory in the end.