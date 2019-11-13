Celtics vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Celtics vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Boston 8-1; Washington 2-6
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.5 points per game. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Last week, the Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a decisive 113-100 margin. Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C Thomas Bryant, who had 23 points in addition to eight boards, and PF Rui Hachimura, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds. Hachimura's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Boston and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, but Boston stepped up in the second half. Boston came out on top against Dallas by a score of 116-106. PG Kemba Walker and SF Jaylen Brown were among the main playmakers for the Celtics as the former shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five dimes and five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
When the two teams last met in April, the Wizards were in the race but had to settle for second with an 116-110 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.64
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Washington.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 01, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 12, 2018 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 125
- Apr 10, 2018 - Washington 113 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Boston 124
- Feb 08, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 25, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 15, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Washington 105
- May 12, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Boston 91
- May 10, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 101
- May 07, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Boston 102
- May 04, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 89
- May 02, 2017 - Boston 129 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 30, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 24, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Washington 108
- Nov 09, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 25, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 78
- Nov 06, 2015 - Boston 118 vs. Washington 98
