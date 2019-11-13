Celtics vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Boston 8-1; Washington 2-6

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.5 points per game. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last week, the Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a decisive 113-100 margin. Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C Thomas Bryant, who had 23 points in addition to eight boards, and PF Rui Hachimura, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds. Hachimura's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Boston and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, but Boston stepped up in the second half. Boston came out on top against Dallas by a score of 116-106. PG Kemba Walker and SF Jaylen Brown were among the main playmakers for the Celtics as the former shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five dimes and five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

When the two teams last met in April, the Wizards were in the race but had to settle for second with an 116-110 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.64

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Washington.