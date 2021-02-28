Who's Playing
Washington @ Boston
Current Records: Washington 13-18; Boston 16-17
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.29 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at TD Garden. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home this past Saturday as they won 128-112. It was another big night for the Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 this past Friday. The Celtics' point guard Kemba Walker looked sharp as he had 32 points and six assists.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Washington had enough points to win and then some against Boston in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 104-91. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Washington.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Washington 104 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 08, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 13, 2020 - Washington 96 vs. Boston 90
- Jan 06, 2020 - Washington 99 vs. Boston 94
- Nov 13, 2019 - Boston 140 vs. Washington 133
- Apr 09, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 01, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 12, 2018 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 125
- Apr 10, 2018 - Washington 113 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Boston 124
- Feb 08, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 25, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 15, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Washington 105
- May 12, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Boston 91
- May 10, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 101
- May 07, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Boston 102
- May 04, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 89
- May 02, 2017 - Boston 129 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 30, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 24, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Washington 108
- Nov 09, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 25, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 78
- Nov 06, 2015 - Boston 118 vs. Washington 98