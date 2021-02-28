Who's Playing

Washington @ Boston

Current Records: Washington 13-18; Boston 16-17

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.29 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at TD Garden. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home this past Saturday as they won 128-112. It was another big night for the Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 this past Friday. The Celtics' point guard Kemba Walker looked sharp as he had 32 points and six assists.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington had enough points to win and then some against Boston in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 104-91. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Washington.