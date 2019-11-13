Celtics vs. Wizards odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from proven projection model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 8-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Washington is 2-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Celtics have won eight straight, while the Wizards have lost five of their last six. Boston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up at the half for Boston and Dallas on Monday, but the Celtics stepped up in the second half. The Celtics won their contest against Dallas, 116-106. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kemba Walker, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 29 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Jaylen Brown posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Smart added 17 points as he took the starting lineup spot of the injured Gordon Hayward (hand). Walker leads the Celtics with 25.0 points per game and Brown is second on the team with 19.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Washington fell to Cleveland on Friday, 113-100. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of Davis Bertans, who did not have his best game; he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Wizards are allowing 117.5 points per game, second most in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring with 26.1 points per game. Washington's Isaiah Thomas, who enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 assists per game this season, returns to Boston, where he played from 2015 to 2017.

