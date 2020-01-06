Celtics vs. Wizards odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 11-24 overall and 6-10 at home, while Boston is 25-8 overall and 11-6 on the road. The Celtics have won eight of their past nine games. The Wizards have lost four of their past six games. Boston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington greeted the new year with a 128-114 victory over Denver. Ish Smith was the offensive standout of the contest for the Wizards, picking up 32 points and eight assists. Troy Brown Jr. scored 25 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds. Washington's starters combined for just 36 points, but the reserves scored 92 points.

Bradley Beal is listed as day-to-day with a leg injury and could potentially return against Boston tonight.

Meanwhile, Boston was able to grind out a solid win over Chicago on Saturday, 111-104. Among those leading the charge for Boston was Jayson Tatum, who had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds. Tatum bounced back from a 2-for-16 shooting night against the Atlanta Hawks. Gordon Hayward added 24 points and Jaylen Brown had 19. Enes Kanter finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Kemba Walker has missed two consecutive games with the flu but may be able to return tonight.

