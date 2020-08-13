Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: The Suns are thriving in the NBA Bubble ( 2:19 )

The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards square off on Thursday afternoon in the final seeding game for each team. On the Boston side, the roster will look much different than under normal circumstances, with Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kemba Walker (knee), Daniel Theis (foot), Jaylen Brown (rest), Gordon Hayward (rest) and Marcus Smart (rest) all out of action. For the Wizards, the injury report is mostly clean.

Tip-off is at noon ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Boston as the 2.5-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 224 in the latest Celtics vs. Wizards odds.

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Wizards over-under: 224 points

Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Boston -125, Washington +105

BOS: Is 40-29 ATS this season

WASH: Is 2-0 ATS against Boston this year

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics certainly aren't the same team without their core players, but Boston has more talent than a typical team missing six key pieces. Brad Stevens is a high-level coach that excels at coaxing production out of mismatched rosters and, in Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Romeo Langford, the Celtics have recent first-round talent to lean on.

In addition, Enes Kanter is more than capable of stuffing the stat sheet with excellent offensive play on the interior and, simply put, the Wizards have been the NBA's worst defensive team in 2019-20.

Why the Wizards can cover

Though neither team has tangible incentive to win on Thursday afternoon, the Wizards are aiming to avoid a win-less trip to Orlando. In addition, Washington perhaps has the more talented team when accounting for Boston's absences and, offensively, the Wizards have some firepower.

For the season, Washington ranks in the top eight of the NBA in getting to the free-throw line and avoiding turnovers, both of which can be crucial in creating efficient offense. Individually, the Wizards project to be led by Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr., though Rui Hachimura, Moe Wagner and others are capable of exploding against an undermanned Celtics frontcourt.

How to make Celtics vs. Wizards picks

