The Boston Celtics attempt to avoid a second straight defeat to one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon. The slumping Celtics (13-12) have lost nine of 14 games after dropping a 108-102 decision to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Wizards (6-17) own the worst record in the East entering the third stop of a five-game homestand.

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Wizards over-under: 231.5 points

Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Celtics -280, Wizards +240

BOS: The Celtics are 3-6 in their last nine road games

WAS: The Wizards have shot under 30 percent from 3-point range in five straight games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum had scored at least 23 points in 13 consecutive games, a string that was snapped when he was limited to 17 in Thursday's win over Toronto. He bounced back with a 33-point, 11-rebound effort against Detroit and is averaging 26.6 points, 7.1 boards and 4.5 assists -- all career highs. He scored a team-high 32 points in a 116-107 victory over the Wizards last month.

Boston's offense has been more hit-or-miss than many teams in the league. The Celtics are averaging 120.7 points in their 13 wins but they have struggled mightily to score in the 12 defeats, averaging a mere 100.2 points. Boston has a chance to get its offense cranking against a Washington defense that ranks last in the league with 120.3 points allowed per game.

Why the Wizards can cover

Bradley Beal was given a rest day and his absence was glaring as the Wizards were held to their second-lowest point total in the 109-91 setback to the Knicks. He has scored at least 31 points in eight of his last 11 games, including back-to-back contests in which he erupted for 60 points at Philadelphia and 41 in a nine-point loss in Boston. Beal is by far the leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards for the NBA All-Star Game.

Fresher legs may help Beal, who was struggling from long range over his last four games, connecting on only 6-of-27 3-point attempts. In Beal's absence, fellow guard Russell Westbrook came up one rebound shy of a triple-double on Friday while scoring 23 points for the second straight game. Washington has fared well against the Celtics at home, winning seven of the last 12 matchups.

