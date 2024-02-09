We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will visit the Boston Celtics. Boston is 39-12 overall and 24-3 at home, while Washington is 9-41 overall and 6-19 on the road. The Celtics have won five of the last six meetings, including a 126-107 victory in their last matchup in Oct. 2023. The Wizards are 23-25-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Celtics have one more defeat at 23-26-2 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 17 points in the latest Wizards vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points.

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -17

Celtics vs. Wizards over/under: 236.5 points

Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Celtics: -1964, Wizards: +1033

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 114-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards have struggled against the Cavaliers recently, as their game on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup. Kyle Kuzma led the losing side with 28 points, while Corey Kispert contributed 23 points off the bench.

Washington will be shorthanded on Friday as Marvin Bagley III (back) is out, while the team traded away Daniel Gafford to Dallas. Thus, the team will have to rely more on role players like Kispert and rookie Bilal Coulibaly. All five Wizards on the court will have to crash the glass relentlessly to prevent extra possessions for Boston -- which leads the league in rebounds -- as the Wizards rank last in the NBA in rebounds.

What you need to know about the Celtics

We saw a pretty high 244.5-over/under line set for the Celtics' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 125-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kristaps Porzingis, who had 31 points and two blocks. Derrick White was another key contributor, with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Porzingis had just 15 points against his former team when he last faced them in October, but the Celtics have such great offensive efficiency that 15 points was all they needed from him. The team leads the NBA in offensive rating, made 3-pointers and total rebounds. However, leading scorer Jayson Tatum (illness) is questionable for Friday, and the Celtics are 2-1 SU and 1-2 ATS without Tatum this season.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 15-8-2 against the spread in their last 25 games when on the road.

The Wizards are 15-8-2 against the spread in their last 25 games as the road underdog.

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

