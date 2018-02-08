Celtics vs. Wizards odds: NBA picks from expert who's 17-7 on Washington games
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of John Wall and the Wizards and locked in a play for Thursday
The Washington Wizards host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics in a marquee Thursday night matchup on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. Washington opened as a one-point underdog, but is now favored by 1.5. The Over-Under for total points scored is 205.5.
In a game featuring so much line movement, so you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say before picking a side. Oh, co-founder of AccuScore and SportsLine Projection Model engineer, has used a data-driven approach to crush the sportsbooks.
When it comes to games involving the Wizards, Oh has really been hitting the mark, nailing 17 of his last 24 against-the-spread selections. Now, he's locked in a pick for Thursday's game.
Oh knows star guard John Wall had knee surgery and will miss up to seven weeks. But since Wall has been out, the Wizards have been on fire, winning five of six.
Three different Wizards have led the way in scoring in those games -- Bradley Beal (3), Otto Porter (2) and Markieff Morris (1).
Boston won five in a row before a humbling 111-91 loss at Toronto. The Celtics, led by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, lead the Raptors by just one game atop the East.
Defense remains the key for the Celtics. When they hold their opponent to under 100 points, they're 26-2. When foes score triple digits, they're 13-13.
Oh knows there's a huge x-factor that determines which side of Wizards-Celtics you need to back, and it's something only a data scientist could come up with. And SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein agrees with him.
So who should you back in Thursday's big game? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Celtics-Wizards you need to be all over, from the data scientist who's on a 17-7 run in games involving the Wizards.
