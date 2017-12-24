Celtics vs. Wizards odds: Picks from data scientist who's 12-4 on Wizards games

Cracks are starting to show in the armor of the Boston Celtics, and the Washington Wizards get the opportunity to make a big statement when the two teams face off on Christmas Day at 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Boston is favored by five points. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 203.5.

The Celtics lead the Eastern Conference, but the Wizards are on the upswing in the Southeast Division.

Lately, the Wizards have played like a team poised to make a run at the top tier of the Eastern Conference. They certainly didn't look the part in a 119-84 blowout loss to the Nets. It was the second time in 10 days they'd lost to Brooklyn.

The Wizards hope they built some momentum on Saturday night in a 130-103 win over the Magic, the most points they've scored in a non-overtime game at home since 2005.

Injuries have been an issue in Washington. Star John Wall has missed 11 games and starting forward Markieff Morris has missed eight to highlight the issues.

Wall's absence has especially thwarted the Wizards' progression. Since Nov. 9, the Wizards are 9-4 when Wall suits up and 4-5 when he doesn't. Bradley Beal has done his part, playing in all 33 games and averaging 23 points per game.

Boston, meanwhile, remains the top team in the Eastern Conference at 27-9, though the Celtics are just 4-4 over their last eight games.

The Celtics' defense, which ranked No. 1 most of the season, has dropped in the last week to No. 2, allowing 98.2 points per game (San Antonio tops the league at 98.0 ppg).

Irving has led Boston in scoring in 17 of its last 20 games, scoring 30-plus in seven instances. Irving averages 24.9 points per game, over 10 points more than anyone else on the team.

