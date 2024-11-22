We've got another exciting 2024 NBA Cup matchup on Friday's schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics. Washington is 2-11 overall and 1-5 at home, while Boston is 12-3 overall and 7-1 on the road. The Celtics have won five straight over the Wizards, including a 20-point victory last month. Boston is 10-5 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 3-10 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Boston is favored by 16 points in the latest Wizards vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Boston vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Celtics spread: Wizards +16

Wizards vs. Celtics over/under: 237.5 points

Wizards vs. Celtics money line: Wizards: +844, Celtics: -1471

Wizards vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Wizards vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards wound up on the wrong side of a painful 134-106 walloping at the hands of the Knicks on Monday, but it received a number of notable contributions. Three players -- Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert and Jonas Valanciunas -- each scored 18 points, while Washington's bench poured in 54 points for the night. Washington also had just 10 turnovers, and you have to go back to March to find the last time when it turned the ball over fewer times.

The Wizards do have one extra day of rest for Friday's matchup with Boston, in addition to having offensive balance. Six players are averaging in double-figures, while the team also recently welcomed back Malcolm Brogdon, who made his season debut earlier this week. The former Celtic is both a Rookie of the Year winner and a Sixth Man winner, and he provides a steady presence to a young Wizards squad. He had 20 points, six boards and five assists the last time he faced Boston and is a 39% career shooter on 3-pointers. Additionally, Washington can take some comfort in that Boston has lost two straight ATS, as well as three of its last four. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Meanwhile, the Celtics edged out the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 120-117, to hand Cleveland its first loss of the season. Jayson Tatum shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds. As a team, Boston was on fire from deep and connected on 53.7% of its 3-point attempts, which has been an emphasis of the team all season.

The Celtics lead the NBA in both 3-point makes and 3-point attempts, while ranking last in both makes and attempts from inside the arc. The result of this approach is the league's No. 2 scoring offense, which also ranks third in offensive rating. The Celtics should feast off the league's worst defense, with Washington ranking dead-last in points allowed and defensive rating. The Wizards are also last in the NBA in another key stat -- ATS wins (three). See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.