The Boston Celtics put a three-game winning streak on the line on Tuesday evening. Boston is 52-23 overall this season, and the Celtics will visit the Washington Wizards. The Celtics are 24-14 on the road, with the Wizards entering at 33-42 overall and 17-19 at home. Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) are out for the Wizards, with Monte Morris (groin) and Daniel Gafford (foot) listed as questionable. Payton Pritchard (heel) is listed as probable for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -11.5

Celtics vs. Wizards over/under: 227 points

Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Celtics -650, Wizards +460

BOS: The Celtics are 20-18 against the spread in road games

WASH: The Wizards are 15-20-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston leads the NBA in net rating this season, out-scoring opponents by 6.5 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics have two-way strengths, and Boston is led by a pair of dynamic wings. Jayson Tatum leads the way with 30.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season. By his side, Jaylen Brown is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, averaging 31.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on 55.9% shooting over his last three outings.

With Brown and Tatum at the forefront, the Celtics are in the top three of the NBA in offensive rating (117.1), and Boston is a top-five shooting team in the league. That includes 37.8% from 3-point range, 56.4% on 2-point attempts, and 81.5% at the free throw line this season. The Celtics make 16.0 3-pointers per game, second-most in the NBA, and Boston is in the top eight of the league in assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio, assist percentage and turnover rate.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has solid metrics lean on both offensively and defensively this season. The Wizards are in the top eight of the NBA in field goal percentage, converting 48.6% of shot attempts. Washington also boasts a top-10 mark in 2-point accuracy (55.9%) with above-average free throw shooting (78.8%) and assist creation (25.3 per game). Boston is No. 25 in the league in turnover generation on defense (12.8 per game), and the Celtics create only 6.4 steals per contest.

On the other side, Washington contests shots at a high level, yielding only 53% shooting from inside the 3-point arc and 47.0% shooting on all field goal attempts. The Wizards are also in the top five of the NBA in preventing free throw attempts (21.7 per game), and Washington has top-eight marks in assists allowed (24.5 per game) and blocked shots (5.2 per game). Washington also secures more than 72% of available rebounds on the defensive glass.

