Celtics vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Wizards look for a big win as they try to avoid eighth place in the East
The first game of TNT's Tuesday night doubleheader will feature the Boston Celtics traveling to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards. Boston has already been locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and enter the game at 54-26 on the season. The Wizards, on the other hand, are still jockeying for seeding. Entering this contest they sit in eighth place with a record of 42-38.
This is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Wizards have taken two of the three games so far, including the absurd double-overtime game the two teams played the last time they met.
How to watch Celtics at Wizards
- Date: Tuesday, April 10
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Capitol One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
At this point in the season, the Boston Celtics' games are pretty meaningless. Besides giving their young guys a chance to develop, they really have nothing left to play for at this point, having been locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last week. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising if Brad Stevens decides to rest some of his key players -- either for the entire game, or for the second half as he did on Sunday.
If he does, that could be good news for the Washington Wizards, who are in desperate need of a win. Currently in eighth place, the Wizards would likely prefer not to have to face the Toronto Raptors in the first round. They'll need some help to avoid that scenario, but the other results won't matter if they don't win their games, starting with the Celtics on Tuesday.
This is a game the Wizards should win, as the Celtics are shorthanded, and have nothing to play for, but if the Wizards had won all the games they were supposed to this season, they wouldn't be in this predicament. So, it will be interesting to see which Wizards team shows up.
