Celtics vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Celtics vs. Wizards



Date: Thursday, Feb. 8



Thursday, Feb. 8 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.



Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: It might be trade deadline day, but that doesn't mean there aren't NBA games to be played. The Wizards take on the Celtics in a good old-fashioned rivalry game. These two had a gritty and ugly playoff series just one season ago and, while it might not be the same players, the bad blood runs deep.

There's no John Wall in this one, and Marcin Gortat has been involved in trade rumors that could have him unavailable by tip time, so the Wizards are far from full strength. Despite this, Washington has been playing some great basketball as of late. It has won five of its last six and are going into the trade deadline strong.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have been pretty banged up. They've been winning games, but they've had to scrap through a couple without key players like Kyrie Irving. They should be good to go Thursday, but anything can happen.