Celtics vs. Wolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Celtics at Timberwolves



Date: Thursday, March 8



Thursday, March 8 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota



Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't been awful lately, but they haven't been good either, going just 4-6 in their last 10 games. And with how a number of teams in the Western Conference are playing, just being OK is not going to cut it. With their recent struggles -- the Wolves are playing without Jimmy Butler, remember -- they've dropped down to sixth place in the West, where they sit just 1 1/2 games out of third, and 2 1/2 games above 10th.

It's a strange position to be in, just a few wins away from homecourt advantage in the first round, and a few losses away from not making the playoffs at all. For the Wolves to actually drop all the way out of the playoff picture would be surprising, but nothing is guaranteed in the West right now, and so they need as many wins as they can get. Unfortunately for them, that means knocking off one of the best teams in the East on Thursday night: the Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving will be back after a one-game absence to rest his knee -- the Celtics did not need him against the tanking Chicago Bulls on Monday night -- and the C's will be looking for their sixth win in seven games since returning from the All-Star break.