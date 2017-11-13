Center of the Sun: Phoenix Suns halt 5 game losing streak, now 5-9 for the season

I want to have hope that five game stretch will be their longest losing streak of the season but... Suns.

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns.

Game Recaps

vs Brooklyn Nets L (98-92) Full Recap

vs Miami Heat L (126-115) Full Recap

vs Orlando Magic L (128-112) Full Recap

vs Minnesota Timberwolves W (118-110) Full Recap

I really can't come up with an adjective to fully describe the past week. The three games that I thought the Suns had a chance to win, they lost. The one game I thought for sure that they would lose, they won. Am I that bad at picking winners and losers or is it that I've been trying to pick them only in Suns games?

Either way, I’m staying away from Vegas for now.

One thing that I am certain of is that the Suns are going to need big scoring nights from their two main offensive weapons - Devin Booker and T.J. Warren - to get a win on most nights. And a good defensive effort isn't going to hurt either. But to keep those wins from being a rarity, consistency is the key. Not just from Booker and Warren, but from everyone... offensively and defensively. With a team full of young players, that's probably going to be the biggest hurdle going forward.

The shortened training camp time this year did this team no favors and not having Jay Triano actually running it was obviously a minus as well. If you look further down this article to the "Quote of the Week", you'll see that head coach Triano stated that the Suns are basically still working on things during their practices and shootarounds that most teams deal with in training camp. This team still has a long way to go but I think there’s enough talent there that at some point it’s all going to start clicking and we will have a team that’s at least competitive almost every night.

So far this season has been a roller coaster ride for both the team and the fans. That’s likely to continue for a while so strap in tight and try to enjoy the ride, fellow Brightsiders.

Fantable Question of the Week

Sorry folks. The question I had for the guys for this week turned into it's own separate "Fantable Files" article. The responses they gave me were too good to not merit a separate article. But they'll all be back here next week... unless they outdo themselves again and get another article all their own.

Key Stats

15.5 turnovers per game

That's what the Suns are averaging for the season right now and that puts them at 17th in the NBA. Not great but not really bad either. But the main thing is that there has been improvement in an area that has had many of us tearing our hair out when the Suns committed yet another sloppy turnover. As a matter of fact, in the last four games the Suns have been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game which ranked 6th.

25.0 personal fouls per game

This is an area in which the team will hopefully improve as the season goes on. The Suns are presently 29th in PFs per game and it doesn't seem to be getting better as they averaged a whopping 28.0 PFs per game in the four games last week which was dead last in the NBA.

Random Stats: Last week Devin Booker and T.J. Warren averaged 23.0 and 22.8 points per game, respectively. Their averages for the season are 22.3 (Booker) and 18.4 (Warren). Together they are also bringing down 10.8 rpg. Warren and Alex Len lead the Suns in double-doubles so far with two each. Booker and Tyson Chandler each have one DD.

Statistics courtesy of NBA.com.

Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns - Full Game Highlights | November 6, 2017 | 2017-18 NBA Season

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns - Full Game Highlights November 8, 2017 2017-18 NBA Season

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Full Game Highlights | 11.10.2017

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns - Full Game Highlights | Nov11, 2017 | 2017-18 NBA Season

Quote of the Week

"We’re basically conducting training camp right now and we probably will be for the next two months as far as our shootarounds and practices." - Jay Triano

Rookie Report

Josh Jackson - 21.7 mpg, 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.2 bpg, 2.0 TO, 3.0 PF

Mike James - 24.3 mpg, 12.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.3 bpg, 1.5 TO, 2.1 PF

Alec Peters - Assigned to NAZ Suns

Davon Reed - DNP (Injured)

Statistics courtesy of NBA.com.

This Week in Suns History

On November 14, 1997, Phoenix's 140-139 quadruple overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers was the eighth such event in NBA history, and the first since Golden State defeated New Jersey 150-147 February 1, 1987. There have been only three other quadruple overtime games in the NBA since then.

On November 17, 2000, Jason Kidd of the Phoenix Suns tied the NBA record for turnovers in a game when he turned the ball over 14 times in a 90-85 loss to New York. John Drew of the Atlanta Hawks committed 14 turnovers at New Jersey on March 1, 1978.

On November 17, 2017, Dragan Bender turns 20! Have a Happy Birthday, Dragan!

Suns History in Video

Suns Trivia

Another trivia quiz!

Previewing the Week Ahead

Monday, November 13 - Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 pm AZ time

Thursday, November 16 - Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets, 8:30 pm AZ time

Friday, November 17 - Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 pm AZ time

Sunday, November 19 - Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls, 6:00 pm AZ time

Four more games this week with three at home and one away game. Logic tells me that the Suns should have a chance at winning three of these four (two against the Lakers and one against the Bulls) and should probably get blown out in the other (against the Rockets). But what does logic have to do with the Suns?

I’m still going to predict that the Suns go 2-2 this week... but I’m not going to predict which games will be wins and which will be losses.

What's your prediction for this week?

Last Week's Poll Results

The poll was, "What is your opinion on the Chriss/Bender debate?"

The results were:

35% - Keep the lineup as it is, Chriss starting and Bender with the 2nd unit.

19% - Bender needs to move into the starting lineup and Chriss to the 2nd unit.

46% - It doesn't matter who starts, just give the most minutes to whoever is playing best.

There were a total of 162 votes cast.

