Cetlics vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Celtics vs. Lakers



Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23



Tuesday, Jan. 23 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



Staples Center in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The old Celtics-Lakers rivalry will continue with Boston heading into Los Angeles Tuesday night. Losers of three straight games, the Celtics are struggling right now, but they have been facing some bad injury luck as of late. Kyrie Irving has recently returned from a shoulder injury. This game against the struggling and injured Lakers is a good chance to bounce back.

Los Angeles has had the type of up-and-down season that is expected of a young team. At their best, the Lakers look like they can compete with just about anyone in the NBA. At their worst, they look like a lock for the bottom of the NBA with no chance of beating even the worst teams. None of this is surprising. With Lonzo Ball battling injuries, and the rest of the Los Angeles young core not fully healthy as well, this is a team that is just trying to figure itself out.

The Celtics are the obvious heavy favorite. They're contenders while the Lakers are a young building team. This could be a really fun matchup in a year or two, but right now it's interest comes from the history more than anything else.