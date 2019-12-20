Chance the Rapper will perform at 2020 NBA All-Star Game in his hometown of Chicago

The 2020 NBA All-Star game is taking place at the United Center in Chicago and a hometown star will be on hand to perform. Chance the Rapper announced on Thursday that he will be the musical entertainment at the event on Feb. 16, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Chance made the announcement at the Museum of Science and Industry during his third annual "A Night at the Museum." The night was not just about the All-Star announcement, but aimed to help those without a home endure the winter months in the cold.

People invited were asked to donate to the Warmest Winter Initiative, which is working with the NBA to provide winter gear such as coats, hats and blankets to those who need them. The event lets guests to explore the museum's features after it closes and is in connection with his company SocialWorks, which assists the youth and homeless.

The All-Star Game will be a family affair for the three-time Grammy winner -- who's real name is Chancelor Bennett -- as his brother Taylor Bennett will perform during the NBA's Rising Stars game at the arena on earlier in All-Star week.

The Bennett's are the NBA's All-Star Weekend ambassadors and have goals through their program to give a path of arts, education and civics to the youth in their community and beyond.

The SocialWorks website says they focus on "education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts" aiming to "inspire creativity, build dreams and advocate for youth success in all its forms."

The NBA is keeping the Chicago theme going and calling on fellow Chi-Town rapper Common to welcome fans and lead player introductions at the event.

The last time the game took place in Chicago was in 1988. It seems like NBA Commissioner Adam Silver couldn't be happier about the location.

"Chicago is an iconic city with a storied basketball history. We are thrilled to bring the NBA All-Star game back," he said.

Voting for the game will begin on Christmas Day.