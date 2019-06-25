Charles Barkley against idea of LeBron James' 'Space Jam' sequel, and he's not changing his mind: We don't need it

LeBron James is fired up over the fact he's actually shooting a sequel to "Space Jam," the cult-classic crossover starring Michael Jordan and the beloved Looney Tunes characters, but one of the stars of the original doesn't share his passion.

In fact, if it were up to Charles Barkley, there wouldn't be a sequel at all.

Barkley was among almost two dozen former NBA players who appeared in the 1996 original alongside Jordan, but when asked before Monday night's NBA Awards show about the upcoming follow-up, he admitted he wasn't too excited about the project upon learning of it in 2018.

"I was not," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I was not."

Has his opinion changed since then?

"Not at all," he said Monday.

Informed that Oakland-area director Ryan Coogler, of "Creed" and "Black Panther" fame, is now attached to James' sequel as a producer, Barkley didn't budge.

"Well, listen, I don't care," he said. "'Space Jam 1' was amazing. We don't need '2.'"

It's safe to say Barkley won't be among those making an appearance in the new flick, which is set to release in 2021. Neither will a number of current NBA stars, including Stephen Curry and 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom declined invitations to star alongside LeBron for either scheduling or personal reasons. Among those reportedly cast for the onscreen reunion with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tunes: Damian Lillard, James' new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and Curry's Golden State Warriors co-star Klay Thompson.