Charles Barkley backs outspoken athletes, pokes fun at NFL's CTE issues on SNL

Charles Barkley hosted "Saturday Night Live" for his fourth time this weekend and, as you'd expect, he wasn't afraid to take on the sports world at various points throughout the night.

The former NBA star and current TNT analyst used his opening monologue to discuss -- and shut down -- the idea that athletes should shut up and dribble, stick to sports, stay in their lane, etc.

Later on in the show, Barkley was joined by Alex Rodriguez for a talk show skit with three former pro athletes discussing their respective sports and careers. Barkley played himself as the NBA representative, A-Rod played himself as the MLB representative, and the Keenan Thompson portrayed D.C. Timmons -- a fictitious ex-NFL linebacker.

It became clear pretty quickly that the skit was designed to poke fun at football's ongoing struggle with injuries and longterm health issues -- including CTE and lasting brain trauma.

Congratulations to A-Rod for holding it together during that cameo ... barely.

Chuck's latest SNL appearance certainly had its moments and highlights, but it feels safe to say that his greatest moment on the show still comes from the 1993 appearance with Nirvana.

Yep, that never gets old.